HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans moved two starting pass catchers to the Injured reserved list on Tuesday, optioning to end the seasons of CJ Fiedorowicz and Bruce Ellington after injuries in the team’s 24-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Ellington left Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury while Fiedorowicz left with a concussion, his third this season. Fiedorowicz spent the first half of the season on the IR for concussion-related issues after suffering one in Week 1 of the season. He returned for four games before sustaining his latest head injury. He had 14 catches for 127 yards on teh season.

Ellington signed with the Texans just before the season began and played in all 11 games for Houston this season. He had 29 receptions, 330-yards and two touchdowns.

In subsequent moves, the Texans signed MyCole Pruitt (TE) and DeAndrew White (WR) to replace the two players on IR from their practice squad.

The team also signed Devin Lucien (WR) and Josh Thornton (CB) to their practice squad.