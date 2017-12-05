Best Holiday Markets In Houston

By Bryan Carey

The holiday season is most often associated with gifts and good cheer and shopping for presents is an important way to immerse in the holiday spirit. There are the highly anticipated bargains at area stores and shopping centers and many consumers take to the internet to make shopping convenient. One of the best places for holiday shopping is a flea market because it is here that you can find excellent deals, make trades, and haggle for the best possible prices. Here are the best holiday markets in the Houston area:

Traders Village Houston

7979 North Eldridge Road

Houston, TX 77041

(281) 890-5500

www.tradersvillage.com

Arguably the best flea market in the Houston area and certainly one of the largest, Traders Village offers more than 100 acres of shopping, events, and fun. Guests will find everything from electronics to jewelry to clothing and more along with amusement rides and special events like visits with Santa Claus. Traders Village is located in the northwest area of Houston, close to highway 290, and it is open every Saturday and Sunday. It’s one of the best places to search for unique gifts at bargain prices and easily ranks among the best flea markets in Houston.

International Flea Market

239 Greens Road

Houston, TX 77060

(281) 877-7100

www.internationalfleamarket.com

If an indoor flea market is more your style, then make your way to the International Flea Market. Here, you will enjoy a climate- controlled environment and have access to gift- related merchandise such as perfume, clothing, jewelry, and toys. International Flea Market has additional services not normally associated with a flea market, such as a hair salon and even a palm reader. It’s like an indoor shopping center without the walls and many who visit here walk away with excellent deals.

Cheng’s Flea Market

10802 Airline Drive

Houston, TX 77037

(281) 445-5269

www.chengsfleamarket.com

A holiday market with a wide assortment of goods, Cheng’s Flea Market features covered sections with large open sides, ensuring that you stay dry but enjoy the fresh air while you browse. Those who visit Cheng’s Flea Market come here for the relaxed atmosphere, the excellent prices, and the variety of items, many of which may prove difficult to find in traditional retail outlets. Cheng’s Flea Market is located close to Bush Airport, right next to Interstate 45, making it easy to find and with so many deals on so many items of merchandise, Cheng’s Flea Market is perfect for those who want to search for something special this holiday season without expending a large sum of money.

Related: Best Places to Meet New People in Houston

La Estrella Flea Market

10420 Eastex Freeway

Houston, TX 77093

(713) 694-8285

www.laestrellafleamarket.com

An indoor flea market with much to offer, La Estrella Flea Market features items for sale from more than 200 different vendors. Guests love La Estrella Flea Market for its selection, which includes jewelry, furniture, clothing, and electronics subdivided into related items. La Estrella Flea Market offers hair cuts and photography services and it is one of the few flea markets that features tattoos and piercings. There is also a bar at La Estrella with a good selection of beer, perfect for before or after shopping refreshment.

Cole’s Antique Village & Market

1014 North Main St.

Pearland, TX 77581

(281) 485-2277

www.colesfleamarket.com

Drive a short distance south of downtown Houston to the suburb of Pearland and you will arrive at Cole’s Antique Village & Market. This flea market features indoor and outdoor space, complete with food and refreshments. Cole’s Antique Village & Market has more than 1,300 tables selling different goods, and that makes it one of the largest flea markets in the state of Texas. Walk around, browse, and be prepared to find gifts for the holidays in greater variety than you thought possible, right here at Cole’s Antique Village & Market in Pearland.

Related: Houston’s Most Iconic Bars