The Best of The Triple Threat 12-4-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show with reaction to the Texans loss at the Titans to drop their record to 4-8 on the season.

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss whether or not the college football playoff committee selected the correct four teams while leaving out Ohio State in favor of Alabama. Also, does this increase the want or need for the playoffs to increase to eight teams?

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss Jimbo Fisher to Texas A&M becoming official, and the expectations with the program after the splash hire.

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss the Giants firing their General Manager, and also head coach Ben McAdoo.

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss Tiger Woods playing well over the weekend in his return to PGA golf.