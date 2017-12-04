The Best Of Mad Radio 12-4

Today on Mad Radio: The five biggest happenings during the Texans game, emerging concerns, reasons for encouragement, the Rockets keep rolling and more.

Mad Radio to reacts another Texans loss and what they took from it.

Mad Radio to reacts another Texans loss and what they took from it.

Landry Locker lists the five most important things that happened Sunday during the Texans eighth loss of the season.

Mad Radio discusses the latest foolish idea by the NFL and the risk the league takes if they put the idea into action.

Mad Radio discusses what the public perception would be if Bill O’Brien was given a contract extension by Bob McNair and what their reaction would be.