O’Brien: Savage “Can Play In This League”

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Texans weren’t able to win against the Titans Sunday. But Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was pleased with Tom Savage’s performance. The fourth year quarterback threw for a career high 365 yards Sunday with a touchdown pass and an interception.

“Anybody who watched that game, if you know anything about football, which I know you do, I would tell you that he played a very good football game,” said O’Brien. “Was it the best football game any quarterback’s ever played? No, but he played a very tough game and made some big plays for us – scrambled to get Stephen Anderson a touchdown, scrambled on fourth-and-19 to throw it to Stephen Anderson again. We were 8-for-15 on third down, a lot of that has to do with him and his ability to keep a play alive and step up in the pocket and deliver a football accurately. He’s not going to stand up here and talk to you about stats, but I will. I’ll tell you that I think he took a big step yesterday.”

Savage’s status with the Texans after this season is an unknown. After all, he’ll be a free agent after the season. But O’Brien feels that Savage’s play proves that he belongs in the National Football League.

“He can play in this league, whether it was Arizona or the game yesterday or even the Baltimore game,” said O’Brien. “I mean, if you really study the tape, the guy has done some really good things relative to playing quarterback in the National football League. For me, I see a lot of improvement and (he’s) a very coachable guy. Great guy to coach. Like, in all seriousness, he does care about the team. He really does not care about his own stats. All he cares about is winning. Great family guy, all those things. Maybe that’s what nobody cares about, they only care about winning, but I care about those things. I think he’s a great guy to coach. He’s been a lot of fun to coach and to watch improve and I think he’s really gotten better, no doubt about it.”

It obviously wasn’t a perfect day for Savage. But O’Brien has liked the progress that he’s seen during his stint as Texans starting quarterback.

“He had the one interception at the end there,” said O’Brien. “Look, I’m sure he would love to have that throw back and I’d love to probably have that play call back, but it is what it is. I thought overall, I thought the guy played a really tough, gutsy game. That’s the type of guy he is. He’s been through a lot in his career and it was good to see him personally go out there and play like that because a lot of that is what we see every day in practice.”

“I feel good for him,” continued O’Brien. “He puts a lot of time into this thing. He prepares, he puts time into the meetings, he stays after practice, he shows up early in the mornings to put extra time in, he stays late to watch the practice tape on his own, not just with the coaches. So, hopefully he can keep it going. That’s the key to playing quarterback in this league, is consistency, always looking to improve and not take a step back. So, hopefully he can keep it going.”

