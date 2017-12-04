Fairbairn: Sunday A “Learning Opportunity”

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn had only missed two field goals all season before Sunday’s 24 – 13 loss to the Titans. Unfortunately, he missed two more field goals (a 48 yard attempt in the second quarter and a 28 yard attempt in the third quarter) Sunday, finishing the game 1-3.

“It’s a definite learning opportunity for me,” said Fairbairn of his play. “I’m excited for this opportunity coming up this week to bounce back. I’ve got to do my job for my teammates. And I’m looking forward to going out there and doing my job next week.”

“You don’t want to miss for your team ever, but it’s going to happen,” continued the second year kicker. “So now all I can do is take it as it is and learn from it.”

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien still has faith in Fairbairn, who has made 17 of his 21 field goal attempts this season.

“He’s a good kicker,” said O’Brien. “I have a lot of faith in him. He had a bad day but he’ll be all right.”

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle pointed out that most of Fairbairn’s missed field goals this season have been to the left. Fairbairn said he’ll try to correct that problem by focusing on his technique.

“That’s part of the job,” “You’ve got to ride the highs and ride the lows. Only thing now I can do is watch film, get it corrected, and come back for my team.”

