Texas To Take on Missouri In Texas Bowl

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Texas Longhorns will be coming to NRG Stadium on December 27th to take on the Missouri Tigers at the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl.

The Texas bowl pits the SEC vs. the Big XII every year and this will be the second appearance for both teams in the annual bowl. Both lost their previous appearances.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2017 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl game between the University of Texas and the University of Missouri, two excellent programs from the Big 12 and SEC,” remarked Board Chairman Don Faust, Jr. “Our community is eager to host these teams and their passionate fan bases for a festive bowl week of Texas-themed events across Houston and at NRG Stadium on game day. We look forward to this exciting meeting between these two teams at this year’s Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl.”

Texas will be returning former University of Houston head coach to the town that saw him put the Cougars on the National spotlight before leaving the team for the Longhorns prior to this season.

Missouri is on a six-game winning streak heading into the game.

The University of Texas and the University of Missouri have met 23 times with a 17-6 record in the Longhorns’ favor.