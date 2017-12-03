Savage On Career Day: “No One Cares”

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Statistically, Texans quarterback Tom Savage played his best game as a pro in Sunday’s 24 – 13 loss to the Titans. But don’t tell him that.

“I mean, sure, maybe I did a little bit take a step forward,” said Savage of his performance. “But, we lost and again . . . no one cares.

Savage completed 31 – 49 passes for 365 yards, a touchdown pass, and an interception on the game. His previous career high was 260 yards, a feat he accomplished playing just one half against the Jaguars last season.

Houston won that game 21 – 20. Sunday’s loss was obviously a little different.

“Like I said, it just doesn’t matter, you know?” said Savage of his game. “We got to go out there, we got to find a way to win, and I’d rather be one-of-50 with a win than whatever yards I had – I don’t know. But, it’s just how this team is. It’s frustrating because you see how hard everyone works and how much we put into this, and it’s just not swinging our way right now. We’ll find a way.”

