Injuries Continue To Pile Up For Texans

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Injuries have quite literally hurt the Texans significantly this season. Houston lost J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson, Whitney Mercilus, and others for the year. And other players – like Will Fuller and Kevin Johnson – have missed several weeks due to various ailments.

But Sunday’s 24 – 13 loss to the Titans was especially painful for the Texans. Bruce Ellington (hamstring), Braxton Miller (concussion), C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion), Alfred Blue (concussion) and Johnathan Joseph (shoulder) all left the game with injuries and didn’t return.

“It was tough,” said Bill O’Brien. “It was a tough day. I mean that’s no excuse. We’ve got to find a way to win, but it was definitely one of the tougher days personally that I’ve ever had trying to piece it all together, but I thought the guys battled hard. We just lost another close one.

Even Tom Savage had his bell rung during the game. He said he was evaluated for a concussion at halftime, but finished the game at quarterback for the Texans.

“You know, it’s one of those things – no one really cares.” said quarterback Tom Savage about the injuries. You can tell everybody in the world that we had injuries – no one cares. We have an ‘L’ on that game and that’s all that matters. We have to find a way to win.”

Savage finished the day 31-49 for 365 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception.

“I’m not coming off the field on my own, you know?” said Savage. “That’s just how I am now. I’ve been down that road and I’m not doing it.”

Paul Gallant hosts “Gallant at Night” – Tuesday 9-11 PM CT, Wednesdays and Fridays 8-11 PM CT – on SportsRadio 610. He also hosts SportsZone Unfiltered – Fridays at 10 PM – on The Kube: Channel 57. Get in touch with Paul via email or his facebook page.

Follow @GallantSays