C.J. Fiedorowicz and Bruce Ellington Leave Game with Injuries

NASHVILLE (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans season of injuries continued on Sunday with two more starting receiving targets leaving the game in the first half with injuries. Wide Receiver Bruce Ellington left the game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury.

In the second quarter, C.J. Fiedorowicz was taken to the Texans locker room for what appeared to be concussion evaluation. Fiedorowicz missed the start of the season on the IR with concussions before returning in week nine. Ryan Griffin was placed on IR a few weeks ago with concussion issues as well.

Rookie wide receiver Chris Thompson also left the game with an undisclosed injury.