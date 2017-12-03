Alabama In; Ohio State Out In College Football Playoff

The final College Football Playoff rankings were released on Sunday morning following the completion of the conference championships and three conference champions made the final four, Alabama was added to the playoff while Big Ten Champion Ohio State was excluded.

Clemson, the ACC Champions, were given the number two ranking after demolishing Miami in their game on Saturday. At number two Oklahoma, who won the Big XII over TCU, will be in their second college football playoff in the fourth year of the mini-tournament. SEC winner Georgia, who took down Auburn Saturday is in third of the final four. Alabama rounds out the top four after losing to Auburn and missing out on the SEC Championship but getting in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

Clemson will take on Alabama in the Sugar Bowl and Georgia and Oklahoma will travel to the West Coast for the Rose Bowl. Both games will be on January 1st with the winners facing off in the National Championship on January 8th.

Ohio State and USC, both winners of their respective conferences, were not admitted into the playoff.