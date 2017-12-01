The Best of The Triple Threat 12-1-17

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them every day during All Due Respect.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the news and updates about the Tennessee football coaching search, including that Phillip Fulmer may have sabotaged the process.

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss the keys to the game for Texans-Titans, Seahawks-Eagles, and the college football conference title games.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk fantasy football with our expert Lisa Ann. Do you trust the Lions receivers on the road at Baltimore? What about the Seattle defense against the red-hot Eagles? How about Leonard Fournette’s injured ankle? All that and more.

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss the salary arbitration decisions the Astros will have to make on key players to their World Series win.

John McClain joined Sean, Rich, and Ted as he does every week, this time they talked mostly about the chaos and news of college football coaching searches.