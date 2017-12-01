The Best Of Mad Radio 12-1

Today on Mad Radio: Sometimes when you lose, you win. An amazing football weekend, Wade Smith says the line is improving, Stuff Landry Likes, Rap Translations with Seth and More.

Mad Radio discusses the struggles of an NFL team not having a quarterback and how much better life is with a signal caller.

Mad Radio takes a look at why a loss to the Titans could be a good thing for the Texans in the long-term and it obviously has nothing to do with draft position.

Mad Radio breaks down a change one of the Power Five college football conferences made that could backfire this weekend.

Mad Radio tells you what you need to watch for this weekend during college football Championship Weekend.

Mike Meltser discusses the end of an Astro era in regards to a player who made history for the club and what to watch for on the Texans.

Mad Radio discusses if the Texans made a mistaje releasing Brandon Weeden before the season and if Tom Savage would still be starting if Weeden were still on the roster.

The Texans offensive line has shown sign of improvement according to Wade Smith. Yes, you heard that right, but do Mike and Seth agree?

In the latest edition of rap translations with Seth Payne Wade Smith joins the show as the guys go out to Memphis.

Landry Likes 12-1: Texans, Healthy Food Options And A Baseball Verdict

Landry Locker lists five things that could happen or maybe have happened that could negatively impact the long-term success of the Texans.