The Best of Gallant At Night 12-1

Paul reacts to the Texas A&M hire of Jimbo Fisher as head coach.
Paul has a vested interest in the Texans beating the Titans on Sunday.
In the Nightly News: JJ Watt continues his recovery, Tiger Woods might be back and more.
Paul questions whether there’s an anti-James Harden for MVP sentiment among national media.
Paul runs down the must-see games of the weekend.
The surge of Bitcoin has Paul wondering which quarterbacks’ stocks he would buy or sell.
In the Late Night Snack: A great Applebees deal for drinkers, a rescue chicken gets a wheelchair, Kate Upton vs a World Series victory and more.
In The Last Call: Paul lists more games to watch over the weekend and rants about the awfulness of Tennessee.