The Best of Gallant At Night 12-1

Paul reacts to the Texas A&M hire of Jimbo Fisher as head coach.

Paul has a vested interest in the Texans beating the Titans on Sunday.

In the Nightly News: JJ Watt continues his recovery, Tiger Woods might be back and more.

Paul questions whether there’s an anti-James Harden for MVP sentiment among national media.

Paul runs down the must-see games of the weekend.

The surge of Bitcoin has Paul wondering which quarterbacks’ stocks he would buy or sell.

In the Late Night Snack: A great Applebees deal for drinkers, a rescue chicken gets a wheelchair, Kate Upton vs a World Series victory and more.

In The Last Call: Paul lists more games to watch over the weekend and rants about the awfulness of Tennessee.

