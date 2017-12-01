O’Brien: Fuller Out vs. Titans, Will Return This Season

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — The good news, bad news with Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller?

He’s out this week against the Tennessee Titans, missing his third straight game with a rib injury, according to head coach Bill O’Brien. But he’s expected back by the end of the season.

Fuller, the No. 21 overall pick in 2016, was having a breakout season for the Texans, coming up with seven touchdowns on only 17 catches, with 326 receiving yards along the way.

But health has been an issue at times for Fuller.

This will be his career fifth game missed due to injury.

Durability has been a concern for each of the Texans last four first round picks, including Jadeveon Clowney (15 games missed, plus the 2015 AFC Wild Card), Kevin Johnson (13 games), Fuller and Deshaun Watson, who was lost for the season with a torn ACL.