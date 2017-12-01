Jimbo Fisher Leaves FSU For Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Texas A&M Aggies have landed their man. Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher will leave the Seminoles for College Station after eight years and one National Title with the Seminoles, multiple reports have stated.

Florida State has one final game, Saturday against Louisiana Monroe which is a makeup game from week two in the season.  Florida State needs the win against LA-Monroe to finish with a .500 record on the season.

The Aggies fired their head coach Kevin Sumlin after his sixth straight winning season with the team, but he had failed to make an SEC Championship game in that time.

