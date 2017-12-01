Harden, D’Antoni Named Western Conference Player, Coach Of The Month

After finishing the month of November with a 12-1 record, Rockets guard James Harden was named Western Conference Player of the Month, while head coach Mike D’Antoni won Western Conference Coach of the Month.

Harden scored a career-high 56 points in a win over the Utah Jazz November 5, and averaged 35 points and 10 assists in 13 games, while shooting close to 47 percent from the field, 43 percent from behind the 3-point line.

The Rockets guard also won Western Conference Player of the Month for October, and he currently leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 31.5 points per game. This marks the fifth time Harden has won the award, all coming since joining the Rockets. Hakeem Olajuwon holds the franchise record, he was honored six times.

D’Antoni was Named Western Conference Coach of the Year for the seventh time, second since joining the Rockets, and he’s the fourth Rockets coach to win the honor multiple times joining Rick Adelman, Rudy Tomjanovich, and Don Chaney.

Cleveland’s LeBron James and Boston’s Brad Stephens were the Eastern Conference honorees.