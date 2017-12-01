Clowney: I’ll Be Ready To Go vs. Titans

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Jadeveon Clowney has yet to practice this week for the Houston Texans, but he said Friday he’ll be able to play in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

“Yeah I’m ready,” Clowney said. “I’ll be ready to go.”

Clowney was listed as having shoulder and ankle injuries.

After missing 15 games his first two seasons, the most for a No. 1 overall pick since 1982, Clowney has been mostly healthy.

He suited up for all but two games last season en route to his first ever Pro Bowl bid, and in 2017, played each of the team’s 11 games.

Clowney is having far and away his most productive season, with 9.0 sacks and 17.0 tackles for loss, second most in the NFL.

He’s also recovered three fumbles, and against the New England Patriots, brought one all the way back for a touchdown.