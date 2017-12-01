Clowney: I’ll Be Ready To Go vs. Titans

By Matt Hammond, SportsRadio 610 By Matt Hammond

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Jadeveon Clowney has yet to practice this week for the Houston Texans, but he said Friday he’ll be able to play in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

“Yeah I’m ready,” Clowney said. “I’ll be ready to go.”

Clowney was listed as having shoulder and ankle injuries.

After missing 15 games his first two seasons, the most for a No. 1 overall pick since 1982, Clowney has been mostly healthy.

He suited up for all but two games last season en route to his first ever Pro Bowl bid, and in 2017, played each of the team’s 11 games.

Clowney is having far and away his most productive season, with 9.0 sacks and 17.0 tackles for loss, second most in the NFL.

He’s also recovered three fumbles, and against the New England Patriots, brought one all the way back for a touchdown.

More from Matt Hammond
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen