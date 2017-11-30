The Best of The Triple Threat 11-30-17

By Brian McDonald
Filed Under: all due respect, chris paul, DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, Indiana Pacers, Jadaveon Clowney, James Harden, paul bessire, predictionmachine.com, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, The Triple Threat, with all due respect

Sean and Rich discuss Tiger Woods playing well in his return to golf, and the college football coaching news with Tennessee and Texas A&M during their opening segment.

 

Sean and Rich discuss the Rockets win streak extending with another blow out victory, this time over the Pacers.

 

Paul Bessire from PredictionMachine.com joins Sean and Rich to break down the lines and odds on the biggest college football and NFL games this weekend.

 

Sean and Rich mock stupid people, who do stupid things every day during All Due Respect.

 

Sean and Rich discuss the two bright spots in a losing Texans season, DeAndre Hopkins and Jadeveon Clowney, which includes audio from Coach O’Brien.

 

Sean and Rich talk about Vegas odds on which NFL coaches will be fired before the season is over.

 

Sean and Rich talk about the college football playoff rankings.

 

More from Brian McDonald
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen