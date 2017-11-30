The Best Of Mad Radio 11-30

Today on Mad Radio: Could Eli Manning benefit the Texans? Should watching the Cowboys tonight tame Texans 2018 excitement? Trent Green and Paul Gallant join the show. The Rockets continue to dominate and more.

Mad Radio discusses the sophomore slump of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and if this should make Texans fans tap the breaks on their confidence in Deshaun Watson’s return in 2018.

Mad Radio discusses the Eli Manning drama in New York and if it could benefit the Texans next season.

Mike and Seth discuss if anything would have changed if Tom Savage hadn’t gotten hurt the last time the Texans were in Tennessee.

Mad Radio reacts to the conflicting stories and tales from Houston product and Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon and the people he has surrounded himself with following his return to the NFL.

Sports are fluid and things change from day-to-day. Mad Radio takes a look at an image in sports that has changed significantly.

Mad Radio takes a close look at the regression of Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota and Paul Gallant wonders why some seem to be in such a hurry to crown the quarterback as more than average.

Mad Radio discusses which players besides Clowney and Hopkins they enjoy watching on the injury-riddled Texans with Paul Gallant in studio.

CBS NFL analyst and former NFL quarterback Trent Green joins Mad Radio to discuss the NFL and Texans. Plus, the Rockets are in first in the west and the biggest loud mouth in sports is doing what he does.

The great Beau Bishop, one of the best college football minds in the country, from 92.3 The Fan joins Mad Radio to give some insight on why Jimbo Fisher could leave FSU, digest the college football landscape and much more.