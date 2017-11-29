Why Is O’Brien Giving Savage So Many Chances?

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — If Bill O’Brien’s proven anything during his time as the Houston Texans head coach, it’s that he won’t hesitate to make a change at quarterback.

He did it in 2015, benching Brian Hoyer for Ryan Mallett just three quarters into the season. This year, he yanked Tom Savage for Deshaun Watson even sooner — just 30 minutes in.

So why is Savage getting this much leash this time around?

“I believe that right now, Tom gives the team the best chance to win,” O’Brien said. “But — there’s a but. We gotta stop handing the ball to the other team. When does that stop? When do you make that (change)? Well, let’s see how this thing goes against (the Tennessee Titans), and we go from there.”

Savage, now in his fourth year in the NFL, is turning the ball over at a higher rate than any quarterback this season.

He threw two interceptions in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, including one on the final drive, giving him five on the year.

He also lost a strip sack, bringing his total to seven.

But heading into this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans, O’Brien is sticking with Savage. At least for now.