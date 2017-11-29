The Best of The Triple Threat 11-29-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the suspension for Brian Cushing ending, if the Texans will cut him or play him, and where he ranks among all-time Texans players.

Sean, Ted, and Giants super fan Rich talk about Eli Manning get benched, how the Giants handled it, and if it was the right decision.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Rockets hot start to the season, and with hindsight look back at if it was a good thing the team wasn’t able to move Ryan Anderson in order to acquire Carmelo Anthony.

Sean, Rich, Ted, and Laura Reynolds help listeners on the text line every Wednesday with advice in love, work, and life in general. Damn Straight Advice.

Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, doing stupid things during All Due Respect each day. Today it got a little dark.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with John Harris every Wednesday about college football. This week they discuss the new playoff rankings, the conference title games, and Tom Herman’s first year at Texas.

An all-new Ted Talk! This week our three-time Super Bowl champ Ted Johnson broke down the film on the Texans loss on Monday Night Football at Baltimore.