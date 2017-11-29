The Best Of Mad Radio 11-29

Today on Mad Radio: Brian Cushing is back, an NFL QB is benched, the Rockets had a blessing in disguise, John McClain’s weekly visit and ask him anything and more.

Mad Radio takes a look at the latest QB benching in the NFL and the reaction around the country and locally.

Mad Radio breaks down the return of Brian Cushing and what exactly the point of him being back is.

Mike Melster discusses how lucky the Rockets are to have missed out on Carmelo Anthony during the off season.

Ask McClain Anything 11/29

Mad Radio discusses what the dialogue would be like in Houston if the Houston version of Eli Manning being benched happened.

Mad Takes 11/29: NFL Headlines, Controversies And More

Mad Takes 11/29: NFL Headlines, Controversies And More

Seth Payne tells a story about what it’s like to be in an NFL locker room when a franchise QB is benched.