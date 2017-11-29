The Best Of Gallant At Night 11-29

Paul thinks Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota might have been prematurely crowned by the media and fans.

In the Nightly News: More Eli Manning mourning, Jimmy Garoppolo finally starts and more.

Paul analyzes what’s going on with struggling college football programs across the nation.

Paul reacts to the Rockets’ Wednesday night victory over the Pacers and more.

Paul compares this Texans season to the Osweiler-led 2016 season.

In the Last Call: Paul contributes to the eventual fall of humanity and more.