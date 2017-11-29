Texans Brian Cushing Reinstated Given Roster Exemption After Suspension

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans made a bevy of moves on Tuesday prior to their Week 13 game in Tennesse against the Titans. Most notably that of Brian Cushing returning from his 10-week PED suspension, but the Texans were granted a one-week roster exemption for him so he does not take up a spot on their official 53-man roster this week.

The Texans also waived Lamarr Houston who was signed after Whitney Mercilus and J.J. Watt went down with season-ending injuries in week five.

Heading to the Injured Reserve list were offensive tackle Chris Clark and linebacker Ben Heeney who both left Monday Night’s game against the Ravens with injuries.

Filling all the of the open roster spots the Texans signed three players from their practice squad. Rookie linebackers LaTroy Lewis and Gimel President were added as was second-year guard Chad Slade.

Finally, the Texans signed three players to replace their new members of the 53-man roster to the practice squad in Taylor Heinicke (QB), Ryan Malleck (TE) and DeAndrew White (WR). White spent some time with the Texans in training camp this year.