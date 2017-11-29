Rockets Hammer Pacers To Win 6th Straight

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610) – The Rockets win streak reached six games after a 118-97 win over the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night at Toyota Center.

The win improves the Rockets to a Western Conference best 17-4 on the season. They finish the month of November with one loss in 13 games.

James Harden led the Rockets with 26 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. He shot just 8-of-22 from the field, missing his first six three-pointers of the night, but with 3:08 left in the third quarter and the Rockets clinging to a six-point lead, Harden drained the first of three straight triples, starting a 14-5 run to close the quarter. Harden made a pair from behind the 3-point line in the quarter’s final minute to take an 89-71 lead into the fourth, though the Pacers made a bid to get back in it.

The Rockets went 0-of-2 with two turnovers in the first four possessions of the quarter, and Indiana responded by scoring seven straight points, capped by Thaddeus Young’s three pointer. That led to a timeout, and out of the timeout, Chris Paul got the Rockets lead back to 14 when he drained a 3-pointer. The Pacers did get within 10 when Clint Capela was called for goaltending on Young’s turnaround hook, but a 16-4 spurt put the game away, with the Rockets leading by as many as 26 before the game ended.

Capela added 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting while grabbing 13 rebounds.

Ryan Anderson chipped in 19 points, while Trevor Ariza scored 14. They combined to knock down 9-of-14 from behind the 3-point line.

After making just 4-of-13 triples in the first half, the Rockets drained 14-of-27 after halftime.

The Rockets will hit the road for the next three games, starting Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.