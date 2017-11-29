O’Brien: Eli Manning Is A Hall of Fame Player

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Eli Manning was benched this week by the New York Giants, ending his streak of 210 consecutive starts, a move that reverberated throughout the NFL.

What do Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien and quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan think of Manning and his body of work?

“I think he’s a Hall of Fame player,” O’Brien said. “He’s a two-time Super Bowl champion. I know Peyton a little bit better than I know Eli. I don’t know Eli. But you talk about, like they always say, it’s football royalty. Archie, Peyton and Eli and all the things they’ve done, I have a tremendous amount of respect for the Manning family.”

O’Brien has seen up close what Eli can do.

He was a member of the New England Patriots staff in both 2007 and 2011, when Eli led the Giants to two Super Bowl wins, and earned Super Bowl MVP honors for his performance in both games.

He also went head to head with Eli in his first season with the Texans, falling 30-17 in Week Three in New York.

Ryan, now in his second season on O’Brien’s staff, spent nine years with Eli and the Giants, including two as his quarterbacks coach.