O’Brien: Eli Manning Is A Hall of Fame Player

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Eli Manning was benched this week by the New York Giants, ending his streak of 210 consecutive starts, a move that reverberated throughout the NFL.
What do Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien and quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan think of Manning and his body of work?
“I think he’s a Hall of Fame player,” O’Brien said. “He’s a two-time Super Bowl champion. I know Peyton a little bit better than I know Eli. I don’t know Eli. But you talk about, like they always say, it’s football royalty. Archie, Peyton and Eli and all the things they’ve done, I have a tremendous amount of respect for the Manning family.”
O’Brien has seen up close what Eli can do.
He was a member of the New England Patriots staff in both 2007 and 2011, when Eli led the Giants to two Super Bowl wins, and earned Super Bowl MVP honors for his performance in both games.
He also went head to head with Eli in his first season with the Texans, falling 30-17 in Week Three in New York.
Ryan, now in his second season on O’Brien’s staff, spent nine years with Eli and the Giants, including two as his quarterbacks coach.
“Yes, it was surprising to me,” Ryan said. “I would just tell you that the guy is the ultimate professional. Shows up for work every day, obviously. The streak speaks to that. But the streak talks about the games. I’m talking about the daily grind and how this guy works and his professionalism. A guy who just showed up every day, worked through whatever situation was thrown at him, never complained about it, never said anything about it. Just really worked to get his teammates and the guys around him better, and to get them to perform. You can’t speak enough to how the guy does his business, and I have the utmost respect for him, and it was a great experience to be around him for that time.”