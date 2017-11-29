Backs Against The Wall For Dynamo

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Facing a two goal deficit heading to Seattle, the Dynamo put their season on the line for the third time this season.

Each round has become more and more challenging for the Dynamo as they have faced a tall order to advance to this point, and face another on Thursday to advance again. In the Knockout Round, the Dynamo scored an extra time goal to win 1-0. Then in the Western Conference Semifinals, the Dynamo needed a result in Providence Park, and got it. Now the Dynamo face a two goal hole as they head to Seattle trying to do something that not many give them a chance to do.

The Dynamo set an attendance record at BBVA Compass Stadium in the first leg of the Western Conference Finals, but over 22 thousand people never really got to see the real Dynamo as they played the final hour of the match a man down.

Seattle scored the game’s first goal in the 11th minute off a corner kick from Nico Lodeiro that Gustav Svensson headed in. In the 28th minute, Jalil Anibaba was beat in the box was given a red card for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity. Joe Willis was able to save Lodeiro’s penalty kick, but the Dynamo had to play the rest of the night with 10 players. Former Dynamo, Will Bruin, scored a goal in the 42nd minute that would give Seattle a 2-0 lead before halftime. To the Dynamo’s credit, the second half was played scoreless, which gives the Dynamo hope going into Seattle.

For the Dynamo to advance, they need to be ahead 2-0 after 90 minutes in Seattle and then win in either extra time or penalty kicks, or any two goal or more win in which they score three goals or more would allow the Dynamo to advance to MLS cup as well.

It’s easier said than done as Seattle has not allowed a goal in all three playoff matches and five straight overall. Also of note, Seattle has lost just one time at home all season, while the Dynamo have just two road wins including the post season.

Both teams will be short handed in leg two as Alberth Elis (yellow card accumulation) and Anibaba (red card) are suspended for Thursday’s match. For Seattle, Roman Torres (yellow card accumulation) is suspended, while Stefan Frei and Osvaldo Alonso are questionable for Thursday’s match with injuries.

Whoever advances between Houston and Seattle will move to MLS Cup to face the Eastern Conference Champion. Toronto and Columbus move their series to Toronto with the aggregate scoreless after the first leg.

Listen to Thursday’s match beginning with a 9 p.m. prematch show on CBS Sports Radio 650.