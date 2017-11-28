The Best of The Triple Threat 11-28-17

By Brian McDonald
Filed Under: all due respect, Baltimore Ravens, Bill O'Brien, Houston Texans, Mike Gundy, Monday Night Football, Oklahoma State University, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, six words to, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, Tennessee Volunteers, The Triple Threat, tom savage, with all due respect

Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show with two segments of reaction to the Texans loss on Monday Night Football at the Ravens.

 

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Ted, and Rich mock them every day during All Due Respect. Today, a man who didn’t know how grenades work, and a coke sniffing teacher.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the rumors that Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy is meeting with Tennessee about their opening.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted play Six Words To…better touchdown celebrations.

 

More from Brian McDonald
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen