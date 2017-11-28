The Best of The Triple Threat 11-28-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show with two segments of reaction to the Texans loss on Monday Night Football at the Ravens.
Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Ted, and Rich mock them every day during All Due Respect. Today, a man who didn’t know how grenades work, and a coke sniffing teacher.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the rumors that Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy is meeting with Tennessee about their opening.
Sean, Rich, and Ted play Six Words To…better touchdown celebrations.