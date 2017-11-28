The Best Of Mad Radio 11-28

Today on Mad Radio: Overreaction Tuesday following the Texans 23-16 loss to the Ravens, Clowney without Watt on the field, the frustration over the loss, the good from the loss, Savage’s strange post-game, TrainWreck Tuesday and more.

Mad Radio reacts to the Texans loss in Baltimore and try to put it into words.

Mad Radio reacts to Tom Savage’s ongoing struggles and strange news conference and comments after the game.

Mad Radio discusses the most frustrating things about the 2017 Texans and things that haven’t changed in years.

Is Clowney Better When Watt Is Out? Landry Locker asks the question and Mike and Seth discuss.

Mad Radio discusses whether or not they are starting to actually feel sorry for Tom Savage this season.

Trainwreck Tuesday 11/28: Chuck Pagano Is Losing His Mind and More

Could Tom Savage return to the Texans next season? Mad Radio discusses the possibility in-depth and the conclusion of the discussion may surprise you.

Who’s most to blame for the Texans defensive struggles? Injuries or Mike Vrabel?

Mad Radio discusses the latest NFL fight, a formula for measuring the Texans and Landry goes back in time to describe what betting on Tom Savage would be like.