The Best Of Gallant At Night 11-28

Paul reacts to the Texans loss in Baltimore Monday night.

Paul lists two reasons to stay tuned in to Texans games throughout the rest of the season.

In The Nightly News: The Rockets beat the Nets Monday night and more.

Paul reveals what Texans coach Bill O’Brien’s inner monologue (probably) sounds like during his media availability.

Paul recaps all the football action from the past week.

Paul reacts to a pro-Case Keenum article that specifically calls him out by name.

Paul reacts to the news that New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning will be benched for Geno Smith and performs a fitting song for the occasion.

A soul-stirring song about the fall of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning.

In The Last Call: Paul reacts to the return of Brian Cushing and takes issue with another odd LeBron James social media post.

More from B-Straw & Pauly-G Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen