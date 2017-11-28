Savage: “I’m Really Frustrated”

BALTIMORE (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Tom Savage struggled in the Texans 23 – 16 loss to the Ravens Monday night. He threw two interceptions, and lost yet another fumble after being sacked.

“I’m really frustrated, to be honest with you,” “There’s really no words for it. I don’t want to go out there and throw picks. That’s not my goal in those games. And I’m going out there trying to make a play. I underthrew C.J. on the center route. And didn’t see the route on the other one.”

Savage has now thrown 5 interceptions in 5 starts this season. He’s also lost a league high 7 fumbles (out of 8 total fumbles) on the year.

“It’s called the NFL,” finished Savage. “You’re not going to win games by turning it over.”

