Savage: “I’m Really Frustrated”

By Paul Gallant, SportsRadio 610 By Paul Gallant

BALTIMORE (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Tom Savage struggled in the Texans 23 – 16 loss to the Ravens Monday night. He threw two interceptions, and lost yet another fumble after being sacked.

“I’m really frustrated, to be honest with you,” “There’s really no words for it. I don’t want to go out there and throw picks. That’s not my goal in those games. And I’m going out there trying to make a play. I underthrew C.J. on the center route. And didn’t see the route on the other one.”

Savage has now thrown 5 interceptions in 5 starts this season. He’s also lost a league high 7 fumbles (out of 8 total fumbles) on the year.

“It’s called the NFL,” finished Savage. “You’re not going to win games by turning it over.”

Paul Gallant hosts “Gallant at Night” – Tuesday 9-11 PM CT, Wednesdays and Fridays 8-11 PM CT – on SportsRadio 610. He also hosts SportsZone Unfiltered – Fridays at 10 PM – on The Kube: Channel 57. Get in touch with Paul via email or his facebook page.

More from Paul Gallant
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

Listen