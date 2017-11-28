O’Brien: “This Is Pro Football. We Gotta Win.”

BALTIMORE (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The sting of losing has become a familiar feeling for head coach Bill O’Brien and his Houston Texans. After a 3-3 start, Houston has lost four of its last 5 games.

“It’s tough,” said O’Brien of the Texans’ 7th defeat, a 23 – 16 loss to the Ravens Monday Night. “It’s just a terrible feeling. It’s been a season of a lot of those. We’re going to look back on it. We know that we had some opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of. And we’re going to have to figure out moving forward here how to do a better job.”

Tom Savage turnovers were the biggest thorn in Houston’s side Monday. He threw two ugly interceptions, and lost a fumble after taking a sack.

“Can’t turn it over,” said O’Brien of his quarterback’s play. “I thought he did some good things. But we turned it over too many times on offense. They weren’t all his fault. But the interceptions, we’ve got to do a better job there.”

O’Brien emphasized that the fumble wasn’t all on the fourth year veteran quarterback.

“If you put a clock on that, he might have had one second to get that ball off,” “You could have the greatest pocket awareness in the world and you’d have no chance there.”

“I wouldn’t put [that fumble] on him,” continued O’Brien. “I think the interceptions, we have to do a better job there. We can’t throw interceptions, and I have to do a better job coaching him.”

The season seems to be getting away from the Texans. Still, O’Brien feels that his players and team will not give up.

“These guys fight,” said O’Brien. “It doesn’t really matter to say that anymore though. This is pro football. We gotta win. We’re not winning.”

“These guys are fantastic guys to coach,” continued O’Brien. “They practice hard. Nobody in that locker room is giving up. We’re going to show up on Wednesday and go back to work. And get ready for the next game. We’ll play hard in the next game. We’ll play hard in the game after that. I don’t doubt that with these guys. These guys care about each other. They’re good guys. We’re in it together. We’ve got to do a lot of things better. Like I always say, it starts with coaching. We’ve got to coach better, and see if we can get them to play better.”

