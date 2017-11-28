O’Brien: If Savage Keeps Turning The Ball Over, He’ll Get Benched

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien isn’t making a quarterback change yet.

But if Tom Savage can’t clean up the turnovers, different story.

After last night’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, where Savage threw two interceptions and lost a strip sack, O’Brien was asked if he’s considering benching Savage and starting T.J. Yates.

“No,” O’Brien said. “Not right now, no.”

But when he was asked if he could put his finger on the problem with Savage, O’Brien said he won’t get unlimited leash.

“Really I can’t,” O’Brien said. “If I could, I would tell you, like, we would have a quick solution. But like I said. we’re going to sit down and watch the tape and see if we can get it corrected. It has to get corrected, because if not, we’re going to have to go in a different direction. But we’re going to really sit down and really study it, and try to make the correction.”

After what they hoped would be a breakthrough performance last week against the Arizona Cardinals, Savage regressed last night.

His first interception was into double coverage, as Savage tried to fit a ball into wide receiver Bruce Ellington that had no chance.

His second, which sealed the loss, was again to a receiver (tight end CJ Fiedorowicz) that was standing behind a defender.

Savage, who’s in the last year of his rookie contract, now has five interceptions in only six starts, with seven lost fumbles.