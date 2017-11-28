Hopkins: “It’s Not One Person, It’s A Team Effort”

BALTIMORE (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Tom Savage has taken a lot of the blame for the Texans recent slide. But after Houston’s 23 – 16 loss to the Ravens Monday night, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said that the unit’s issues can’t be put on one player.

“We didn’t capitalize on some plays that were there,” said Hopkins of the Texan’s inability to score touchdowns. “It’s not one person. It’s a team effort. It’s 11 guys on that field. It’s not just one person that decides if we score or not.”

“It could have been me not getting off the defensive back fast enough,” continued Hopkins. “It could have been the running back not picking up a block because the offensive lineman is messing up. It’s 11 guys on the field. It’s not one guy out there playing.”

Hopkins has put up some impressive numbers this season. He leads the NFL with 9 touchdown receptions. His 7 catch, 111 yard performance Monday gives him 69 catches (6th most in the NFL) and 1,004 yards receiving (4th most) on the year. The reason for his success? He credits the quarterbacks that he’s had.

“I’ve got some good quarterbacks back there giving me the ball,” said Hopkins of those stats. “I can’t throw it to myself. I can’t hold it up for myself. So I’ve got to thank Deshaun [Watson] and Tom [Savage] for giving me the chance to go out there and make plays.”

But individual achievements don’t make up for the Texans recent struggles.

“I don’t celebrate self achievements if my team achievement isn’t where it needs to be,” said Hopkins. “And obviously my team right now isn’t where it needs to be. Or where we want it to be. So no celebrating here.”

