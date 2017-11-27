Turnovers Doom Texans Against Ravens

BALTIMORE (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Tom Savage continued to struggle with keeping the ball for the Houston Texans offense and his three turnovers on Monday Night Football to fall to the Baltimore Ravens 23-16.

The first drive for the Texans of the game saw Savage drive the team 90-yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead thanks to a Lamar Miller’s 4-yard touchdown run.

The Ravens could not get anything going on the offensive side of the ball, punting on their first three drives. They were set up for a punt on their 4th drive as well, but Sam Koch completed a pass to Chris Moore for a 22-yard gain that kept the drive alive. The drive was finished off by a 10-yard rush by Javorius Allen to tie the game.

Savage couldn’t answer back for the Texans, throwing an interception deep in his own territory which the Ravens converted to another touchdown. This one was Alex Collins on an 8-yard rush for his second career touchdown.

The teams both traded field goals, including a 53-yard make from Justin Tucker from Baltimore, to go into halftime with a 20-10 lead.

Savage was able to lead two more scoring drives in the second half that saw Kai’imi Fairbairn make two more field goals on stalled out red zone appearances that weren’t enough for the Texans.

Savage finished 22-for-37 for 252 and zero touchdowns on the night. The Texans final two possessions saw him with the possibility of taking the lead or tying the game, one the Texans needed to have a realistic shot at the playoffs the rest of the year.

A fumble on a strip sack from veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs ended the penultimate drive for the Texans. The Ravens were able to get a field goal off the fumble, extending the lead to 23-16. The Texans had one final chance, but Savage threw an interception on the final drive ending the Texans come back bid.

Despite the Texans only scoring one touchdown, DeAndre Hopkins racked up 125 yards on seven catches on the night. He also drew a number of penalties on the defense to help the Texans move the ball.

The Texans next travel to Tennessee to take on the division-leadingTitans.