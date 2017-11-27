The Best of The Triple Threat 11-27-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the news from the weekend that the University of Tennessee cancelled a contract offer to Greg Schiano allegedly over concerns about his connection to Jerry Sandusky at Penn State.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the rumors that Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher will leave to take the open job in College Station with Texas A&M.

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them everyday during All Due Respect, but since it’s Monday they’ll go after people in the world of sports from over the weekend.

Sean, Rich, and Ted preview the Monday Night Football matchup between the Texans and Ravens.