The Best of In The Loop 11-27-17

By Brian McDonald
The opening segment for In the Loop with John Lopez and Cody Stoots for Monday, November 27th, 2017.

 

John and Cody talk about the chaos surrounding the open Tennessee Volunteers coaching position and the backlash to the school trying to hire Greg Schiano.

 

John and Cody discuss and preview how the Texans can pick up an important road win against the Ravens on Monday Night Football.

 

What’s Trending on ITL featured Jimbo Fisher maybe going to College Station, the West Virginia defensive coordinator wanting to be fired after giving up 59 to Oklahoma, and a fight during the Broncos vs Raiders game.

 

John and Cody talk about the rumors of Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher leaving to take the open job at Texas A&M.

 

John and Cody recap the best and worst of the weekend with their weekly segment, Like It Love It Blow It Up.

 

