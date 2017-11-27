Texans Suffer Multiple Injuries In The First Half Of Monday Night Football

BALTIMORE (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans suffered multiple key injuries during their Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of play.

Linebacker Brennan Scarlett, who was leading the team in tackles on the night left the game with a foot injury who was questionable to return.

Running Back Lamar Miller also left the game during the 2nd quarter after hurting himself on a sideline tackle he did not return before halftime.

He might return after halftime after scoring the Texans only touchdown of the 1st half. .

The Texans offensive line also saw an injury as Chris Clark went down and to the locker room in the second half with an ankle injury.

Clark was ruled out after halftime.

The Texans have been ravaged by injuries this year, already missing J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus on defense and rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson and rookie running back D’Onta Foreman for the year with injuries. Will Fuller the speedy wide receiver is also out with an injury for the second straight week.

