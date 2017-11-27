Jadeveon Clowney Impresses During Monday Night Football

BALTIMORE (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney showed up in prime time for Mike Vrabel’s defense.

In the first half alone Clowney sacked Joe Flacco once, hit the Baltimore Ravens QB twice and had 2 tackles and two tackles for loss.

His most impressive play may have been his tackle for loss where he blew past the Ravens center to stop Alex Collins in the backfield.

Many people on twitter were marveling at the talent that he has been displaying his entire career when healthy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen