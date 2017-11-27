Jadeveon Clowney Impresses During Monday Night Football

BALTIMORE (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney showed up in prime time for Mike Vrabel’s defense.

In the first half alone Clowney sacked Joe Flacco once, hit the Baltimore Ravens QB twice and had 2 tackles and two tackles for loss.

His most impressive play may have been his tackle for loss where he blew past the Ravens center to stop Alex Collins in the backfield.

Many people on twitter were marveling at the talent that he has been displaying his entire career when healthy.

