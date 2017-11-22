The Best Of Mad Radio 11-22

Today on Mad Radio: The return of Cushing, Texans game for the next six weeks, the home debut of CP3, John McClain and Ask Him Anything, Sumlin’s era is done and more.

Mad Radio on the Eve of Thanksgiving discuss Texans transactions, how Landry will evaluate O’Brien’s team and the return of Brian Cushing.

Mad Radio looks back at the Kevin Sumlin era at Texas A&M, where it went wrong and if he’s getting fairly. Plus, Landry says there are big names and there’s the right guy to replace Sumlin and he knows the right guy for the job.

Mad Radio moderately reacts and mocks the most unsurprising beef of the last decade.

Mad Radio provides you with all the information you need to maximize your Thanksgiving NFL football watching.

John McClain joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to discuss why he thinks Clowney is destined to be the highest paid player on the Texans and highest-paid non-QB in the entire NFL.

Headlines: McClain Was Right, CP3’S Home Debut, College Chaos

Will Bill O’Brien get an extension and what coaches are destined to be fired? John McClain discusses with Mad Radio.