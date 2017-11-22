The Best of Gallant At Night 11-22

Marc Ryan thinks Texans fan dissastisfaction with head coach Bill O’Brien doesn’t make any sense given the team’s situation.

In The Nightly News: Dwight Freeney gets picked up by the Lions, Texas A&M will reportedly fire Kevin Sumlin and more.

Clay Sun sportswriter Brent Beaird joins Marc Ryan to talk all recent college football news and more.

Marc Ryan thinks UH football’s current record proves the school should’ve pursued Lane Kiffin instead of buying in on Major Applewhite.

Gridiron Now author Chad Scott joins Marc Ryan to talk college football and more.

Marc Ryan thinks the NFL, particularly the AFC, has gotten stale.

Marc Ryan questions how to best deal with difficult dishes and people at Thanksgiving.

