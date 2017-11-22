Savage: Booing Texans Fans Would Like Me If They Met Me

By Matt Hammond, SportsRadio 610 By Matt Hammond

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Tom Savage knows it’s not personal, when Houston Texans fans boo him on the field like they did early in last week’s win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Or at least he hopes it’s not.

“They’re not booing me,” Savage said. “They’re booing the product. That’s what I think a lot of people have to realize. If they met me, they wouldn’t boo me. They’d like me. I’m sure of it. At least I’d hope.”

Savage had a breakout performance last week, going 22 of 32 for 230 yards and two touchdowns, but had a rocky start.

He was strip sacked on their third possession, losing his NFL quarterback-leading sixth fumble this season, and threw an interception a few drives later, giving the Cardinals the ball at the Texans 17 and 15. Arizona scored touchdowns on both drives.

Then came the boo birds.

Fortunately for Savage, he was able to turn it around, have his best performance of his four-year NFL career and win over the crowd.

“You’ve just gotta go out there, and you’ve gotta perform,” Savage said. “Once you do that, you can see it, it starts to take a turn, and the players start to rally around it. That’s the most important part.”

More from Matt Hammond
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen