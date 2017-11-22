O’Brien: Hopkins Will Be Ready For Texans Game vs. Ravens

By Matt Hammond, SportsRadio 610

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — DeAndre Hopkins absence from Houston Texans practice today is nothing to worry about.

That was the message from head coach Bill O’Brien, who said Wednesday there’s nothing serious going on with his star wideout.

“He’s alright,” O’Brien said. “He rode the bike a little bit today. He’ll be there Monday night.”

Hopkins, 25, is in the midst of a career year.

Heading into this week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, on Monday Night Football, Hopkins has 62 catches (fifth most in the NFL), 879 yards (third) and nine touchdowns (first).

Much of Hopkins production came early in the season, when rookie phenom Deshaun Watson was still under center.

But even with Tom Savage taking over, Hopkins has still thrived.

In his last three games, he’s averaged 5.6 catches and 91.0 yards, with two touchdowns, all with Savage calling the shots.

Hopkins made a big impact in last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, catching passes of 34 and 28 yards on back to back plays in the third quarter, the latter for a touchdown to make it 17-14.

Hopkins is in the first year of a five year, $81 million contract extension, the richest for a wide receiver in NFL history.

