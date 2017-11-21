The Best Of Mad Radio 11-21

Today on Mad Radio: The Texans were one play away from being tied for the AFC Wild Card, which is outrageous. Bad quarterback and managerial decisions around the league, TrainWreck Tuesday, Andre Johnson with Mike and Seth and more.

Mike and Seth react to two coaching blunders from the Monday night game and the Texans early line heading into their game in Baltimore and what gives them the best chance to win.

Mike and Seth discuss the way other coaches around the league have handled their quarterback situation compared to Bill O’Brien.

Mike and Seth discuss John Elway calling his Broncos team soft and incompetance at the QB position since their Super Bowl compared to the recent state of the Texans.

Andre Johnson joins Mike and Seth hours before becoming the first inductee of the Texans Ring Of Honor and Mike and Seth execute an on-air proposal during an eventful day on the plaza.

Mad Radio discusses what it would tak for Jim Crane to hop into the spotlighjt and the guys rank their ability to unite a couple together by orchestrating a proposal.

TrainWreck Tuesday 11/21: Crotch Grabbing, Bad QB Decisions, Strange Blame And More. Every Tuesday at 7:45 on Mad Radio.

Mad Radio takes a look at the playoff cluster in the AFC and the Texans surprising place in the mix.

Mad Radio takes a look at the Texans biggest flaws that will need to be filled in the offseason and the difficulty of filling them.