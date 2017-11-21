5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Houston

By Crystal Hessong

You don’t have to leave the Houston area to cross off items on your bucket list. Several great chances abound around town for you to make the most out of life. Check out these things to do in the area and see if you have included them on your must-do list before you kick the bucket.

Go Skydiving – Skydive Spaceland

16111 FM 521

Rosharon, Texas 77583

(281) 369-3337

www.houston.skydivespaceland.com

If you want to feel the wind rushing past your face as the ground flies toward you and you achieve weightlessness, you need to check out the skydiving at Skydive Spaceland in Rosharon. Just south of Houston, it’s easy to get to this location from anywhere around town. You can trust the instructors at Skydive Houston. This company has been a family-run business for 15 years and three generations of family members. Whether you are diving for the first time or want to get your license, visit this facility, and don’t forget to order a video of your experience when you make your reservation.

Learn Archery – West Houston Archery and Houston Archery Lessons

11522 Katy Freeway, Suite 104

Houston Texas 77043

(713) 467- 4800

www.westhoustonarchery.com

Located inside West Houston Archery, Houston Archery Lessons takes advantage of the shooting shop’s range to help you learn how to shoot. The experts at Houston Archery Lessons offer individual and group classes as well as camps and practice events for young and old, alike. It’s never too late to learn a new hobby. Sign up for archery lessons with Houston Archery Lessons, and you can get advice on purchasing the perfect bow from the professionals at West Houston Archery.

Become a Comedian – Station Theater

1230 Houston Ave.

Houston, Texas 77007

(832) 786-0413

www.stationtheater.com

If you’ve ever wanted to become a comedian but didn’t think you had what it takes, think again. At Station Theater, the staff hold regular improv and sketch comedy classes to teach anyone to unleash their inner funny bone. With five levels of classes, you will progressively become a better comedian. Whether you want to do stand up, take part in team improv, or just become more open, these comedy classes should be on your bucket list.

Give Back – Volunteer for the Annual Thanksgiving Big Super Feast or the Christmas Eve Big Feast

Houston, Texas 77288

(713) 752-2582

www.citywideclub.com

Everyone always talks about wanting to do more, but few make the time to do it. If you’ve always wanted to volunteer, there is no better time than now. The City Wide Club of Clubs hosts its annual Thanksgiving Big Super Feast on Thanksgiving Day and its Christmas Eve Big Feast on December 24. Even if it’s just one day, you can make a big difference in someone’s life by helping distribute food, clothing, and supplies. Even if you cannot make it to one of the holiday events, find a charity close to your home and do something to give back to the community. You will be able to make your neighborhood and the lives of those in it better for it.

Run a Marathon – Chevron Houston Marathon

720 North Post Oak Road, Suite 200

Houston, Texas 77024

(713) 957-3453

www.chevronhoustonmarathon.com

If you’re a runner, the ultimate test of your prowess is to complete a marathon. Houston has one every January. Add this to your bucket list if physical fitness is a major part of your life. Each year, thousands gather to run the Houston Marathon through some of the city’s most historic and picturesque neighborhoods. Why not add yourself to the roster? To ensure your spot in this highly popular event, sign up several months in advance. After all, you will need that time to train.