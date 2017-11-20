The Best Of Mad Radio 11-20

Today on Mad Radio: Reactions to the Texans win, expectations moving forward, Rick Smith booed symbolism, Clowney continues to dominate, a discovery about Vrabel and more.

The Texans got a win Sunday on Andre Johnson Day, but what is thje biggest takeaway from the game?

Rick Smith was booed Sunday at NRG and Mike Meltser thinks this is a good thing and something Bob McNair needs to hear.

Mike Meltser has seen the light and drawn a conclusion in regards to Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, but does Seth agree with it?

Could J.D. Clowney be the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL? John McClain thinks so, but do Mike and Seth feel comfortable with those numbers?

