The Best Of Mad Radio 11-20

By Landry Locker
Filed Under: Houston Texans, MaD Radio

Today on Mad Radio: Reactions to the Texans win, expectations moving forward, Rick Smith booed symbolism, Clowney continues to dominate, a discovery about Vrabel and more.

The Texans got a win Sunday on Andre Johnson Day, but what is thje biggest takeaway from the game?

Rick Smith was booed Sunday at NRG and Mike Meltser thinks this is a good thing and something Bob McNair needs to hear.

Mike Meltser has seen the light and drawn a conclusion in regards to Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, but does Seth agree with it?

Could J.D. Clowney be the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL? John McClain thinks so, but do Mike and Seth feel comfortable with those numbers?

The Texans got a win Sunday on Andre Johnson Day, but what is thje biggest takeaway from the game?

More from Landry Locker
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen