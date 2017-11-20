O’Brien: “We’re Still In Position To Do Something”

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Between injuries, off the field controversies, and losses, the Texans have had a chaotic first 10 games in 2017. But in a wide open AFC, the Texans are just a game out of the playoffs.

“There’s a lot of season left and the way it’s played out, that’s what it is,” said Texans head coach Bill O’Brien of his 4-6 team Monday. “You’ve been around forever. You know that there’s a reason why they play a 16-game season. There’s a lot of football left and we need to really build on what we did. We got a different opponent obviously, another very tough opponent on the road on a Monday night and we got to be ready for that opponent. But, everybody knows that there’s a lot of football left.”

If the season were to end today, the 6-4 Titans (5-4 AFC) would be the AFC’s top seeded Wild Card team. The Ravens (5-5, 4-3 AFC) hold the 6th and final playoff spot, and will host the Texans next Monday.

With 6 games left, the Texans are currently the 10th seed in the AFC. They trail the Bills (5-5, 3-3 AFC), Dolphins (4-6, 3-3 AFC), and Jets (4-6, 4-4 AFC) respectively on the outside looking in. They lead the Bengals (4-6, 4-5 AFC) thanks to their 13 – 9 victory over Cincinnati in week 2. After the Bengals, the 4-6 Chargers (3-5 AFC), 4-6 Raiders (4-5 AFC), 3-7 Colts (2-4 AFC), and 3-7 Broncos round out the AFC playoff picture. The 0-10 Browns were eliminated Sunday.

“I know we don’t have a winning record, but I’m very proud of this team. This team’s had to deal with a lot of different things and they’ve been able to overcome it,” said O’Brien of his Texans. “We’re still in position to do something. We’ve got to go put a game plan together for Baltimore and see if we can go up there and win a game.”

INJURY NEWS

Bill O’Brien is assuming rookie running back D’Onta Foreman will miss the rest of the season. Foreman rushed 10 times for 65 yards and two touchdowns, but reportedly tore his achilles at the end of his second score, a 34 yard run for 6.

“D’Onta was starting to really play well, obviously, in that game,” said Bill O’Brien about the injured rookie. “He’s a big guy. He’s a very tough, physical runner. Good out of the backfield in the passing game. Was really starting to understand our offense. So, it’s just one of those things. It’s tough. It’s tough for him, but he’s a young player, he’ll be back.”

O’Brien expects veteran running back Alfred Blue – who missed Sunday’s game against the Cardinals with a hamstring injury – to pick up the slack with Foreman likely out the remainder of the year.

“I would say that hopefully Alfred will come back here and be able to practice this week and help us because Alfred’s, really, in practice and on special teams, he’s done a really good job for us when he’s been healthy. So, hopefully we get him back.”

O’Brien said that he’ll have a conversation with Texans general manager Rick Smith about adding another running back.

O’Brien also added that cornerback Kevin Johnson is in the concussion protocol, and that he’s not sure if Will Fuller (ribs) will play Monday against the Ravens.

Paul Gallant hosts “Gallant at Night” – Tuesday 9-11 PM CT, Wednesdays and Fridays 8-11 PM CT – on SportsRadio 610. He also hosts SportsZone Unfiltered – Fridays at 10 PM – on The Kube: Channel 57. Get in touch with Paul via email or his facebook page.

Follow @GallantSays