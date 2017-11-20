Astros Announce Spring Training Opener

By Derek Fogel
Filed Under: Astros, Houston Astros, Spring Training

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Astros announced their 2018 Spring Training schedule on Monday. The first game will be February 23rd against the defending National League East champion Washington Nationals at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. A total of 18 games will be played there, 15 of which the Astros will be the home team for.

The other opponents set to visit West Palm Beach include the Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers.

