Texans Comeback For 31-21 Win; Suffer Multiple Injuries

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — It’s been that kind of season for the Houston Texans, hasn’t it.

D’Onta Foreman scored the game-sealing touchdown, and was shortly thereafter carted off with an ankle injury.

Kevin Johnson was knocked out of the game with a concussion, in only his third game back from a four-week knee injury.

Tom Savage, in maybe his best game as a pro, still threw a bad interception and lost a fumble, his NFL-leading sixth of the year.

It was enough for a 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, on Andre Johnson Day, no less. But even in a lost season, marred by injuries to Deshaun Watson, JJ Watt and Whitney Mercilus, it was hard to enjoy.

Foreman scored his first two NFL touchdowns, one from three yards out that bore semblance to Arian Foster, another on a 34 yard scamper that flashed glimpses of what he could become.

But on his way into the end zone, Foreman was tripped up by a Cardinals defender and immediately grabbed his ankle.

He finished with 65 yards on 10 carries.

Savage had a solid day, going 22 of 32 for 230 yards and two touchdowns, one to Lamar Miller, another to DeAndre Hopkins.

He also led an offense that went 8 of 15 on third down, averaged 5.32 yards per play and went two of three in the red zone.

Hopkins, whose close relationship with Johnson is well documented, had 76 yards on four catches.

It was also a good day for the defense.

Blaine Gabbert, making his first start of the season in place of Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton, went 22 of 34 for 257 yards and three touchdowns, but two of them were set up by Savage turnovers on a short field. He also threw two interceptions and was sacked twice.

Adrian Peterson, only two weeks removed from a huge game against the San Francisco 49ers, had just 26 yards on 14 carries.

Benardrick McKinney led with nine tackles, and Jadeveon Clowney had both sacks and three total tackles for loss.